ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday night playoff action heated up in the region.

In high school volleyball, Horseheads saw their season come to a close. The Blue Raiders dropped a tough 3-0 loss to Vestal in the Section IV Class AA semis. With the win, Vestal now advances to the Section IV Class AA Championship this Saturday at 2 pm vs. U-E at Corning High School.

In other action, two local soccer teams also saw their respective seasons come to an end.

On the girls side, Elmira fell 6-0 to state power Arlington in the Class AAA Subregional game at Johnson City High School. The Express made an improbable run as co-champs in Section IV along with Corning last week.

In boys Class AAA, Corning fell to Arlington 3-0 at Yorktown High School in Subregionals. Caleb Anderson had 13 saves in the cage for Corning. Full Wednesday scoreboard listed below from Wednesday night.

High School Girls Volleyball

Vestal 3, Horseheads 0 – Section IV Class AA Semis

High School Girls Soccer

Arlington 6, Elmira 0 – NYS Class AAA Subregional

High School Boys Soccer

Arlington 3, Corning – NYS Class AAA Subregional

NCAA Men’s Soccer

Elmira 1, Hartwick – Empire 8 Semis