ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday night playoff action heated up in the region.
In high school volleyball, Horseheads saw their season come to a close. The Blue Raiders dropped a tough 3-0 loss to Vestal in the Section IV Class AA semis. With the win, Vestal now advances to the Section IV Class AA Championship this Saturday at 2 pm vs. U-E at Corning High School.
In other action, two local soccer teams also saw their respective seasons come to an end.
On the girls side, Elmira fell 6-0 to state power Arlington in the Class AAA Subregional game at Johnson City High School. The Express made an improbable run as co-champs in Section IV along with Corning last week.
In boys Class AAA, Corning fell to Arlington 3-0 at Yorktown High School in Subregionals. Caleb Anderson had 13 saves in the cage for Corning. Full Wednesday scoreboard listed below from Wednesday night.
High School Girls Volleyball
Vestal 3, Horseheads 0 – Section IV Class AA Semis
High School Girls Soccer
Arlington 6, Elmira 0 – NYS Class AAA Subregional
High School Boys Soccer
Arlington 3, Corning – NYS Class AAA Subregional
NCAA Men’s Soccer
Elmira 1, Hartwick – Empire 8 Semis