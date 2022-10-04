HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won at home in straight sets on Tuesday.

The Horseheads volleyball team swept Elmira in three sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Kendall Saglibene had seven kills and 14 digs for the Blue Raiders. Shelby Gush added five kills and Kiersten McCarthy had 20 assists for Horseheads. Madisen Jones had six kills and an ace for the Express and Lily Cornacchio added eight assists for Elmira.

Local scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 0

Ithaca 3, Corning 0

Tioga 3, Odessa-Montour 0

Boys soccer

Waverly 4, Elmira Notre Dame 3 – F/OT