ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads grad scored his first collegiate goal at the Division I level on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: ualbanysports.com)

Horseheads grad Parker Winkky scored his first collegiate goal for Albany in a 15-7 win at home against UMass Lowell. The sophomore scored a goal for the Great Danes in the third quarter to give Albany a 12-3 lead. Winkky scored 65 points in his senior season for the Blue Raiders and finished his High School career at Horseheads with 167 points.

Albany (2-4) is on the road against defending America East champion Vermont next Saturday at noon.