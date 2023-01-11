CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team roared into the Crystal City Tuesday night.

The Blue Raiders cruised to a 45-13 win over Corning High School setting themselves up well in the STAC West title picture. With a win over Ithaca at home on January 31, the Blue Raiders can notch another divisional crown. Horseheads earned three wins by pin including a fall by Cody Dale at 126 pounds in 57 seconds over Ethan Scotchmer.

Also of major note, the Corning girls wrestling team topped the Blue Raiders 30-6 on the senior recognition night. Taylor Pierce ended the girls’ dual meet with a pin for the Hawks.

Full box score from Tuesday’s boys match listed below.

Horseheads 45, Corning 13

152: Lucas Mosher (HSH) over Logan Bruce (CCS) (Dec 7-3)

160: Clayton Smith (CCS) over William Lotocky (HSH) (SV-1 8-6)

172: Brody Wolfe (CCS) over Liam Levantovich (HSH) (Dec 8-4)

189: Hunter Lavigne (HSH) over (CCS) (For.)

215: Jacob Bennett (HSH) over Mason Horton (CCS) (Dec 7-0)

285: Seamus Carroll (HSH) over Logan Wheeler (CCS) (DQ)

102: Joel Scibek (HSH) over Caden Barrett (CCS) (Fall 1:10)

110: Dalton Webb (CCS) over Gavin Hornsby (HSH) (Fall 1:35)

118: Damien Bulkley (CCS) over Zack Bennett (HSH) (Fall 1:00)

126: Cody Dale (HSH) over Ethan Scotchmer (CCS) (Fall 0:57)

132: Coleton Owen (HSH) over Matt Mahon (CCS) (Dec 4-1)

138: Ryan Massengale (HSH) over Riley Walker (CCS) (MD 16-4)

145: Cael Owen (HSH) over Tyler Farrand (CCS) (Fall 3:37)

(CCS Flagrant misconduct -3.0)