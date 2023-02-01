HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team powered its way to another division title.

The Blue Raiders bested visiting Ithaca 60-18 earning the STAC West Championship. Horseheads earned six wins via pin and secured four wins by forfeit over The Little Red. Cody Dale notched a pin in 44 seconds over Ithaca’s Aires Galbraith at 126 pounds.

Dale’s pin started a four-match win streak for the Blue Raiders at the middleweights. Coleton Owen pinned Ariel Schwartz in the second period (3:16) which was followed by another pin by Zach Schrage at 145 pounds for Horseheads (18-4, 3-0 STAC West) also in the second period (2:43).

With the win, Horseheads completed the triple crown of regular season team championships. Horseheads won the STAC Tournament team title, the Section IV D-I Dual Meet crown and the STAC West division championship.

Next up for the Blue Raiders is the Section IV D-I Tournament on Saturday, February 11. Full box score from Tuesday’s win is below.

Horseheads 60, Ithaca 18

215: Jacob Bennett (HSH) over (ISH) (For.)

285: Seamus Carroll (HSH) over (ISH) (For.)

102: Joel Scibek (HSH) over (ISH) (For.)

110: Gavin Hornsby (HSH) over Will Fritz (ISH) (Fall 1:26)

118: Quentin Getzin (ISH) over JJ Beckwith (HSH) (Fall 1:54)

126: Cody Dale (HSH) over Aires Galbraith (ISH) (Fall 0:44)

132: Coleton Owen (HSH) over Ariel Schwartz (ISH) (Fall 3:16)

138: Ryan Massengale (HSH) over (ISH) (For.)

145: Zachary Schrage (HSH) over Noah Dingman (ISH) (Fall 2:43)

152: Daniel Parker (ISH) over Lucas Mosher (HSH) (Fall 2:44)

160: Liam Levantovich (HSH) over Evan Butler (ISH) (Fall 1:37)

172: Shawn LaBar (HSH) over Nathan Fromme (ISH) (Fall 5:25)

189: Dikota Hamilton (ISH) over Hunter Lavigne (HSH) (Fall 5:40)