HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team bested the visiting Elmira Express Tuesday night.

The Blue Raiders secured six wins by pin over Elmira securing a 51-21 victory. The Blue Raiders got an early pinfall at 102 pounds from Joel Scibek at the 5:01 mark of the third period. Scibek’s win over Ryder Reese which set the tone the rest of the way for the Blue Raiders. Scibek used a reverse half and secure the near leg for the pin.

After a pin by Jon Guyette at 118 pounds for Elmira, Horseheads then won the next five matches to put the match out of reach for victory. Full box score below from Tuesday night’s action.

Horseheads 51, Elmira 21

285: Alex Mckerrow (ELHS) over Dylan Ferris (HH) (Fall 0:47)

102: Joel Scibek (HH) over Ryder DePadua-Reese (ELHS) (Fall 5:01)

110: Gavin Hornsby (HH) over (ELHS) (For.)

118: Jonathan Guyette (ELHS) over Zack Bennett (HH) (Fall 0:56)

126: Cody Dale (HH) over Joey Mastrantonio (ELHS) (Dec 10-4)

132: Coleton Owen (HH) over Max Collins (ELHS) (Fall 1:25)

138: Ryan Massengale (HH) over (ELHS) (For.)

145: Cael Owen (HH) over Scott Fairbanks (ELHS) (Fall 1:19)

152: Lucas Mosher (HH) over Casen Cry (ELHS) (Fall 1:37)

160: Sam Brenen-Buseck (ELHS) over William Lotocky (HH) (Dec 9-6)

172: Donavan Smith (ELHS) over (HH) (For.)

189: Liam Levantovich (HH) over Alex Lopez (ELHS) (Fall 3:50)

215: Hunter Lavigne (HH) over Zahkye Jenkins (ELHS) (Fall 2:23)