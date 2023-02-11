BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a sweep for local teams at the Section IV Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

The Horseheads boys wrestling team crowned four champions on their way to winning a Section IV Division I wrestling championship at Broome County Arena in Binghamton on Saturday. Cody Dale (126), Ryan Massengale (138), Liam Levantovich (160), and Hunter Lavigne (189) each won sectional titles for the Blue Raiders. Elmira’s Donavan Smith took first-place for the Express at 152 pounds.

The Horseheads girls captured a Section IV team title. Hailey Berry (132) and MayAnna Sindlinger (152) captured sectional titles for Horseheads.

The Tioga boys wrestling team won a Section IV Division II championship. On the girls side, Tioga’s Emily Sindoni won a sectional title at 126 and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler. 7th-grader Kyah Nelson captured a sectional title for the Tigers at 165.