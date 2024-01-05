ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys wrestling team captured another championship Thursday night.
The Blue Raiders raced out to a big lead over Elmira winning the first five matches and went on to beat the Express 46-21. The win ended up earning Horseheads’ fourth consecutive STAC West Championship. Horseheads (11-4, 3-0 STAC West) had six total pins on the night to cruise over Elmira (4-3, 2-1 STAC West) at the Express’ home gym.
Full box score along with Thursday night’s high school scoreboard listed below.
High School Wrestling
Horseheads 46, Elmira 21
145: Coleton Owen (HSH) over Liam Ogden (ELHS) (Fall 1:41)
152: Lucas Mosher (HSH) over Arius Bradbury (ELHS) (Fall 0:59)
160: Zachary Schrage (HSH) over Mathew Brown (ELHS) (MD 8-0)
170: Jaxson Burchard (HSH) over Sam Brenen-Buseck (ELHS) (SV-1 8-6)
190: Hunter Lavigne (HSH) over Kritian Knox (ELHS) (Fall 3:18)
215: Zahkye Jenkins (ELHS) over Jacob Bennett (HSH) (Fall 3:51)
285: Seamus Carroll (HSH) over Jordan Lucas (ELHS) (Dec 3-0)
101: Josh Knapp (HSH) over Dameon Barner (ELHS) (Fall 1:49)
108: Tanner Knapp (HSH) over Jayden Conklin (ELHS) (Fall 2:26)
116: Ryder DePadua-Reese (ELHS) over Joel Scibek (HSH) (Dec 6-3)
124: Jonathan Guyette (ELHS) over Gavin Hornsby (HSH) (Fall 3:12)
131: Cody Dale (HSH) over Ben Guyette (ELHS) (Fall 1:29)
138: Max Collins (ELHS) over Jack Clate (HSH) (Fall 4:17)
Tioga 78, Marathon 0
Athens 59, Troy 12
High School Girls Basketball
Horseheads 48, Corning 27
Elmira 58, Ithaca 29
Waverly 57, Chenango Forks 52
High School Boys Basketball
Addison 52, #4 Avoca/Prattsburgh 51