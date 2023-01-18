HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The third title was just as sweet.

Horseheads wrestling won its third consecutive Section IV D-I Dual Meet Championship cruising to a 60-3 dominating win over Corning Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders bested Elmira 51-23 in the semis to earn the decisive victory in front of a packed gym at Horseheads High School.

Horseheads won six matches by pin and four by decision. Two of the closest and thrilling matches of the night did not disappoint. At 132 pounds, Horseheads Cole Owen hit a last second takedown beating Corning’s Riley Walker, 6-5. Then at 160 pounds, Horseheads Liam Levantovich outlasted Brody Wolfe, 10-8, with a takedown in the final seconds in a battle on the mat.

Full box score from Tuesday night below.

Horseheads 60, Corning 3

118: Zack Bennett (HSH) over Tommy Pierson (CCS) (Fall 3:30)

126: Cody Dale (HSH) over Ethan Scotchmer (CCS) (Fall 0:45)

132: Coleton Owen (HSH) over Riley Walker (CCS) (Dec 6-5)

138: Ryan Massengale (HSH) over Tyler Farrand (CCS) (Dec 12-7)

145: Lucas Mosher (HSH) over Logan Bruce (CCS) (Dec 12-6)

152: Clayton Smith (CCS) over William Lotocky (HSH) (Dec 2-1)

160: Liam Levantovich (HSH) over Brody Wolfe (CCS) (Dec 10-8)

172: Shawn LaBar (HSH) over Mike Lutton (CCS) (Fall 1:28)

189: Hunter Lavigne (HSH) over (CCS) (For.)

215: Jacob Bennett (HSH) over (CCS) (For.)

285: Seamus Carroll (HSH) over Logan Wheeler (CCS) (Fall 3:22)

102: Joel Scibek (HSH) over Caden Barrett (CCS) (Fall 0:34)

110: Gavin Hornsby (HSH) over Dalton Webb (CCS) (Fall 3:44)