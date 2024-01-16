ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM ) – An iconic figure of Chemung Speedrome has earned a special honor.

Carol Houssock, who’s spent years in several roles at The Chemung Speedrome, won first place in the Eastern Motorsports Press Association Awards (EMPA) contest for best Personality Profile. The first place prize was presented to Houssock at the 51st Annual EMPA Convention in Wilkes-Barre last weekend.

Houssock’s profile on Marlin Yoder titled: From Horses to Horsepower – Marlin Yoder left his Amish community to go racing won the overall award. Carol has been a fixture at The Chemung Speedrome promoting the track and competition as an announcer, writer, journalist as well as any other role she’s been able to execute.

Her invaluable contributions to the sport and Chemung Speedrome make Carol’s honor well-deserved.

Also of major note, Horseheads’ legendary driver George “The Duke” Kent was inducted into the EMPA Hall of Fame. Unable to attend due to health reasons, Houssock accepted the honor on Kent’s behalf.

Kent earned 13 Modified championships (eight at Shangri-La, three at Fulton and two at Spencer), he won the Race of Champions five times, and he won the NEARA Championship twice. Kent is also a two-time winner of the Winston Racing Series NE Regional Championship.

“The Duke” registered a staggering 203 career wins before retiring from the sport. Kent is now helping the next generation of the sport by guiding his grandson, Jesse, to his first-ever Sportsman Modified win and finished second in the points standings at Chemung Speedrome.