ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Across the state umpires and officials are in demand in local sports.

The New York State Baseball Umpires Association’s Elmira chapter is looking for umpires for the upcoming season. Classes begin Wednesday night at Edison High School and run through the month in room 38. The first class begins at 6:30 pm and runs through 8 pm at Edison.

The cost is just $20 for books and prospective umpires will be paid per game based on experience. We’ve included a coverage area of games that potential umpires will be working in and that’s shared below.

For more information on how to get involved or if you simply have any questions, call Nick Mele at (607) 734-6785.