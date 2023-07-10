ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hockey is finding its way back to Elmira’s First Arena.

Over the weekend, it was announced by the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) that the newest team at the arena would be called the Elmira River Sharks.

The announcement came after former tenant Steve Donner of Mammoth Sports & Entertainment was evicted in May after the county cited unpaid utility bills in excess of $250,000 and a lack of financial communication and documentation.

Now, later this week the future is taking shape. This Thursday, Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Chairman Mark Margeson tells us the IDA will be looking to finalize the agreement on bringing the new River Sharks franchise to Elmira. The River Sharks will be owned and operated by the FPHL and league commissioner, Don Kirnan.

Over the past month, the new team has announced several roster additions and its coaching staff. The River Sharks will be the third FPHL franchise to compete at First Arena in recent years starting with the Elmira Enforcers (2018-21) and Elmira Mammoth, which lasted just one season last year.

The IDA currently owns First Arena and has gone through multiple tenants in recent years including CAN-USA Sports, the same group who owns the Elmira Pioneers (Enforcers) and, most recently Mammoth Sports & Entertainment.

Last month, Margeson sat down with 18 Sports for an exclusive interview detailing the fallout between the IDA and Mammoth Sports & Entertainment. Margeson also discusses the future of hockey at the arena and the importance of the venue in the Twin Tiers: https://www.mytwintiers.com/williams-sportsdesk/exclusive-interview-margeson-on-first-arenas-future/

18 Sports will have more on the details of the deal with the FPHL this Thursday after the IDA meeting concludes.