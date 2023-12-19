ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The IVY League will add a special wrestling tournament starting next year.

On Tuesday, the IVY League Conference announced the addition of the IVY League Wrestling Tournament. The first edition will take place in 2024-25 and will be held at Princeton University. National powerhouse Cornell University has won 19 IVY League regular season championships in the last 21 years.

The IVY League tourney offers an automatic bid to the NCAA Wrestling Tournament later in the season. For decades, IVY League teams competed in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Tournament for a shot at the overall tournament.

This season will mark the final year Cornell will compete in the EIWA Tournament before the IVY League Tournament begins. A total of five IVY League wrestling programs will join Cornell in the tournament in Princeton, Penn, Columbia, Harvard and Brown.

Last night, the #5 Big Red went (2-1) overall at the National Collegiate Duals in Nashville, Tennessee. Cornell picked up wins over Little Rock (32-8), #13 Pitt (27-12) and lost to #6 Iowa State (26-15).

The Big Red will return to action after the new year when they travel to battle Ohio State on Friday, January 5 at 8 PM. Wrestling will be televised on The Big Ten Network.