CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning basketball standout is heading to the next level.

The Corning boys basketball team announced on Twitter that Hawks standout Jackson Casey has committed to play Division III college basketball for the SUNY Geneseo Knights. The senior guard helped Corning win a Section IV Class AA title last season.

Casey was a 5th team all-state pick and was named the BCANY Class AA Player of the Year last season.