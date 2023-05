HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner has shined on the court for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads unified basketball player Jackson Klug has been voted by fans as The 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Klug has helped the Blue Raiders to success. Jackson has also been a leader on the court and an inspiration for his team and the Twin Tiers.

Klug is also a member of the Horseheads unified bowling team.