ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that stood out amongst all the rest.

Last year, Corning boys basketball battled Union-Endicott in the STAC Championship game. It was a game that went to double overtime and ultimately went to the Tigers 67-66 at Elmira High School. That night, now Corning senior guard Jackson Casey showcased ultimate sportsmanship.

In the competitive battle, Casey dove for a loose ball that went out of bounds by the Tigers’ bench. In the process, Casey collided with U-E assistant coach Jerome Scott. Both would be ok after hitting the floor, but Scott took longer to come up to his feet.

Minutes later, Casey found Scott amid an official’s timeout and embraced coach earning an ovation for the sportsmanship from the crowd.

18 Sports takes you back to the moment that put a bigger spotlight on more than just the game. It was a moment that showcased pure grace and compassion proving that certain times are much bigger than the scoreboard.