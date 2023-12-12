ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Jalea Abrams has been tabbed as conference Rookie of The Week at Queens College.

Abrams, a freshman guard on the women’s basketball team, earned the East Coast Conference (ECC) honor for her outstanding play. It marks the fifth consecutive week a Queens athlete has won the award.

Abrams averaged 13.0 points, three and a half rebounds, one a half steals, and an assist in two ECC games. Friday, Abrams scored 16 points with four rebounds and three steals against D’Youville. Prior, Abrams scored 13 points, had three rebounds and two assists against Daemen College.

On the season, the Elmira Express grad is averaging 11 points per game with 17 total assists and 15 steals. Jalea has started all 11 games so far for Queens.

Next up for Queens (2-9) is a Wednesday home game against Wilmington (0-9) at 5:30 PM. 18 Sports will continue to follow Abrams throughout the season at Queens.

(PHOTO: Queens College Athletics)