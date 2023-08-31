ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local volleyball standout will take on another new position in the game.

2011 Edison High School graduate Jaime Snyder has been named the D’Youville University head men’s volleyball coach. Snyder will now be pulling double duty at the school as she will continue to also serve as the head women’s volleyball coach.

Snyder will enter her second season at D’Youville as the women’s coach after a storied career as a player in college. Jamie was an all-conference selection at SUNY Brockport and also earned conference rookie of the year in 2012.

Snyder helped the Edison Spartans win a New York State High School Volleyball Championship in 2009. It was the lone state crown in Edison volleyball history.

The 2023 women’s volleyball season begins for D’Youville begins Friday at the Ashland Tournament in Ohio. D’Youville plays Central State at 9 am to kick off the year.

D’Youville’s men’s program is set to begin play in January. Photo courtesy of D’Youville Athletics.