WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner has been breaking school records for the Wolverines.

Waverly wide receiver Jay Pipher is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior recently broke the Waverly single-season record for receiving yards by passing Ryan Hewitt who had 845 yards in 2011. Pipher also has the school record for career receptions, career receiving yards, and career touchdown receptions.

The Wolverines defeated defending state champs Chenango Forks last Friday 28-14 in the Section IV Class C finals to win their first sectional title since 2015. Waverly (10-1) will face Section III champs General Brown in the Class C state quarterfinals on Saturday at noon at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.