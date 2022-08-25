ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the greatest football players to ever come out of Cornell University is calling it a career on the field.

JC Tretter, an Akron, New York native and Cornell football alum, has made the decision to retire from his playing career. The current NFL Players Association (NFLPA) President will continue in that role to help better the game and have it progress in the future.

Tretter, 31, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft and became a staple as their starting center. He remained with the Packers until 2016 and then was signed by the Cleveland Browns and earned a starting role with the franchise through 2021. The first-team All-IVY League player made the decision to walk away from the game as a player on his own terms. Something many in the game do not get the opportunity to do.

With several NFL teams interested in Tretter in the offseason, he made the decision to step away from competitive action while he was healthy and able to make the right decision for family.

Tretter officially announced his retirement via Twitter, the post is shared below. NBC Elmira will have the opportunity to discuss JC’s career tonight at 6. From his days at Cornell, to playing in the NFL and serving as the league’s players association leader, Tretter has lived a role that many can only dream of.

(Editor’s Note (Andy Malnoske) – I had the opportunity to cover JC Tretter during his days at Cornell University and followed his pro career. We shared some awesome moments interviewing him at his 2013 pro day, and in the Cornell football room looking over Schoellkopf Field on campus. We would talk about dreams, working for them, and chasing them down. I’ve been blessed to cover so many outstanding teams and student-athletes at Cornell and I’m so thankful for that. But, few are as sharp and as driven as Tretter. He’s a one percenter, an elite level human being. I mentioned to JC that I called my Dad one night after an interview and talking with him about how smart and sharp he was, JC was destined for great things as a player and beyond. Not only did JC prove that right, he took it to a whole other stratosphere. Proud of the person Tretter has become, he will continue to leave a lasting legacy in the game we all love and are privileged to witness. When you want it more, incredible things happen. JC is living proof. Congratulations on a great career as a player!