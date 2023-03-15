CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse standout Jenna DiNardo made a lifelong dream come true.

On Wednesday, DiNardo signed her letter of intent to play major college lacrosse at The University of Virginia for the Cavaliers. In front of a packed Corning High School cafeteria, DiNardo was ushered into the ACC by plenty of family members, friends and teammates.

DiNardo, a Section IV All-Star, has been on the Corning girls varsity team since the 8th grade. Jenna also earned our Twin Tiers Sports Awards Highlight of The Year for a wild goal in 2021. DiNardo also earned a spot on the Under Armour 150 Team and was tabbed as a US Club Lax -American Select- Player That Impressed.

Above all, DiNardo is a National Honor Society student who carries a 97 percent average in the classroom. For Jenna, the love of the game and endless support from her family and friends got her to Virginia.

“Lacrosse has been my passion for such a long time,” DiNardo said. “Yes, volleyball and basketball are also so much fun, but lacrosse has my heart.”

DiNardo is set for one more big season as a Corning Hawk but her future is something she can’t wait for.

“I can’t wait to go to Virginia,” DiNardo added. Corning opens up their 2023 season in girls lacrosse Monday, March 27 at Seton Catholic. The opening draw is set for 7 pm.