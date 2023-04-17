CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The first Athlete of the Week of the spring season is a Corning lacrosse standout.

Corning lacrosse player Jenna DiNardo is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The University of Virginia commit has been a scoring machine for the Hawks this season. DiNardo had a big game recently against Horseheads with six goals and three assists to earn a nominee. The senior also tallied seven goals in a win on the road against Ithaca this past Friday.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.