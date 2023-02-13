SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big game on the basketball court for the Crusaders.

Elmira Notre Dame basketball player Jeremiah Parker is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior poured in a career-high 30 points for the Crusaders as they edged Newark Valley at home 61-60. The guard came up big down the stretch for Notre Dame scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.