ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert returns to the NFL Playoffs.

The head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to help the franchise in their Wild Card game Monday night. Tampa (9-8) hosts Philadelphia (11-6) at 8 PM on ESPN for Monday Night Football after securing the NFC South.

The Buccaneers won their division for a third consecutive year over the New Orleans Saints due to more common game wins between the two on their respective schedules. In week three of the regular season, Tampa Bay fell to the Eagles at home 25-11. Now, the Gilbert and the Bucs will be looking for redemption but with keeping their overall routine in tact.

“These guys are professionals and they understand what’s at stake,” Gilbert said. “They understand you either win or go home and clean your lockers out.”

For Gilbert, who won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay in 2021, the team is razor sharped focused heading into Monday’s game.

“The level of preparation and anticipation, all of that stuff rises,” added Gilbert. “Each guy does a little bit more making sure they keep better care of their body, either Sunday, Monday or Saturday.”

Don’t miss Gilbert and the Bucs as they work for another major playoff push in the NFL Monday night.