ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs.

The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm.

Gilbert and the Bucs won The Super Bowl just two seasons ago and without question, they’d love to do it again. Tampa Bay (8-9) won the NFC South to get here, while the Cowboys played their way into the Wild Card spot with a (12-5) record out of the NFC East.

“It’s the playoffs and now everybody gears up because you know you’re one and done,” Gilbert said. “Obviously, we’re playing a great team in the Cowboys, they’ve had a great year,” added Gilbert.

For Joe, who’s line will look to protect legendary quarterback Tom Brady, having home field advantage is a big plus.

“It’s good that we got them home because going out to play at their place is tough,” Gilbert said. “And, that’s a positive to get them here on our own turf.”

18 Sports will continue to follow Gilbert’s progress as the NFL Playoffs continue on.