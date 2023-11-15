ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back in action this week.

It’s week 11 in the NFL and Tampa Bay is coming off a much needed win over the Titans 20-6 last week. This Sunday, it’s going to be a battle. Tampa Bay (4-5) heads west to play the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) who are tied for first in the NFC West.

Gilbert, in his fifth season as the offensive line coach of the Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl in 2021 with the franchise.

All season long, 18 Sports will highlight Gilbert as he prepares the offensive line for a big game each week in the NFL.