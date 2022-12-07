ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers will head west this Sunday.

Gilbert, in his fourth season as the head offensive line coach in Tampa Bay (6-6), will travel to play the upstart San Francisco 49ers (8-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 pm on Fox Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are coming off a dramatic 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay still holds first place in the NFC South with a two-game lead in the loss column over the Atlanta Falcons (5-8). The franchise truly controls their own destiny with four games remaining after Sunday. Keep winning, and they will be in the NFL playoffs.

San Francisco is currently on a five-game winning streak and leads the NFC West by a game over the Seattle Seahawks (7-5). 18 Sports will continue to follow Gilbert throughout the season, Joe won a Super Bowl two years ago for the Bucs in Super Bowl 55 in a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.