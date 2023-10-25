ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of our Joe Gilbert watch.

This week, the Horseheads native and head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head back to New York. The Bucs (3-3) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-3) in Orchard Park for Thursday Night Football.

The game will be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video as both teams look to rebound from tough losses this past week. The Bucs dropped a 16-13 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons while the Bulls lost a divisional game at New England 29-25.

18 Sports presents this week’s Joe Gilbert Watch on the 2021 Super Bowl-winning coach from Horseheads.