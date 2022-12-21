ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for our next Joe Gilbert Watch in the NFL.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Horseheads, is looking to help the Bucs get back in the win column. Last week, Tampa Bay lost to the Bengals 34-23 suffering their second consecutive loss. Now, on Christmas night, the Bucs get back to business.

Tampa Bay travels (6-8) to Arizona (4-10) at 8:20 pm this Sunday on WETM-TV NBC. The Bucs still remain in first place in the NFC South with a narrow one game lead in the division. In all likelihood, the Buccaneers will have to win the division to get into the playoffs.

Second place in the NFC South is currently in a three-way tie with Carolina, New Orleans and the Atlanta Falcons all possess a (3-9) record.

On Christmas Eve, the playoff bound Buffalo Bills (11-3) travel to take on the Chicago Bears (3-11) at 1 pm Saturday on CBS. Buffalo will continue to battle for the top seed in the postseason at the regular season comes to a close in a few short weeks.