ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch is back.

This week, the Horseheads native and head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a big time game in the NFC South. The Bucs (5-7) will have a shot to create a tie for first place in the division if they can beat the top team Atlanta (6-6) on the road.

Gilbert is in his fifth season with the franchise after winning a Super Bowl with the team back in 2021. Tampa Bay is coming off a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and put the Bucaneers in control of their own destiny.

Atlanta outlasted the New York Jets 13-8 last Sunday. Kickoff for this week’s game is coming fast, it’ll be Sunday at 1 pm on CBS.