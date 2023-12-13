ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert and Tampa Bay are in control of their own destiny.

After a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a share of first place in the NFC South. If Tampa can keep winning, they have the opportunity to advance to the postseason.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach of the Buccaneers, will aim to help the team get by a tough road game this week. Sunday, the Bucs (6-7) head to Green Bay (6-7) to take on the Packers. Kickoff is set for 1 PM on CBS.

Tampa Bay is currently in a three team tie for first place in the division with both Atlanta (6-7) and New Orleans (6-7). The Bucs have beaten both teams in their division but did drop one game to the Falcons earlier in the season. They are hoping to keep their momentum rolling as they now have a two-game win streak.

All season long 18 Sports follows Gilbert and his quest to get back to the Super Bowl in the NFL. Gilbert and the Bucs won the big game back in 2021. Joe is in his fifth season with the Buccaneers as the head offensive line coach.