ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our weekly Joe Gilbert watch is back.

Each week, 18 Sports breaks down the next game for Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his fifth season with the franchise, Gilbert won a Super Bowl in 2021 with the team.

This week, Tampa Bay (4-7) hosts the Carolina Panthers (1-10) in a game that the Bucs must win in order to save their chances in making the playoffs and ultimately have a shot at winning the division. The Buccaneers are just one game back in the NFC South standings for first place.

Both the Falcons and Saints have records of (5-6) and sit tied at the top of the division. The Bucs are coming off a tough 27-20 loss to the Colts last Sunday.

Meanwhile in Carolina, the Panthers parted ways with head coach Frank Reich in just his first season with the team. Carolina named Chris Tabor as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Panthers lost 17-10 last week to the Tennessee Titans and have lost four straight games.