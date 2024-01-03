ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Win and get in, lose and stay home.

That’s the approach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Horseheads native Joe Gilbert will be taking this Sunday in their regular season finale. Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, is hoping to help coach the team back to the postseason. This Sunday, all the Bucs have to do is get a win and they will then earn a playoff spot.

Tampa Bay (8-8) heads to Carolina to take on the Panthers (2-14) with kickoff set for 1 pm on Fox. The Bucs are tied for first place in the NFC South with New Orleans (8-8) but Tampa Bay can eclipse the Saints with a win over the Panthers as the team has more common game wins.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021 with Gilbert’s offensive linemen protecting the legendary Tom Brady at quarterback. Now, Tampa has a chance to win the NFC South for the third consecutive year this Sunday. The Bucs previously beat Carolina 21-18 at home December 3.

Plus, take a look back at a special Joe Gilbert photo from 1982 and his graduating year from Horseheads High School. Gilbert went on to become the first-ever All-American football player at Hamilton College before embarking on successful coaching career.