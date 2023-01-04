ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of the Joe Gilbert Watch.

A weekly look at the season for Horseheads native Joe Gilbert in the NFL as the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this week, it’s the regular season finale. Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South this past weekend with a comeback win over the Carolina Panthers, 30-24. With the win, Tampa Bay (8-8) is heading back to the NFL Playoffs.

Next up, it’s the final game of the regular season at the Atlanta Falcons (6-10). Kickoff is set for 1 pm Sunday. With a picture courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gilbert embraces legendary quarterback Tom Brady prior to last Sunday’s game which ended with another classic Brady comeback victory. The two will have to keep working to get back to the pinnacle of the sport, the Super Bowl.

Gilbert, who’s now in his fourth season with the Bucs, helped the franchise win the Super Bowl two years ago.

(Photo: Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)