ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert and the Tamp Bay Buccaneers are on a hot streak.

The Bucs (8-7), in first place of the NFC South, will host the New Orleans Saints (7-8) this Sunday at 1 pm. The game will be televised on Fox. Tampa Bay is riding a four-game winning streak heading into the game and control their own destiny in terms of a playoff opportunity.

The Bucs are coming off a 34-20 win at Green Bay last week. The Saints enter Sunday with a loss to the Rams 30-22. These two teams first played on October 1 in New Orleans with the Bucs winning 26-9.

