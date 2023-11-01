ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports’ Joe Gilbert Watch.

Gilbert, who’s in his fifth season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line coach, returns to coaching action this Sunday. The Bucs will travel to take on the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay is looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm Sunday in Houston on CBS. Both teams share the same overall record at (3-4).

Gilbert, the Horseheads native, won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay in 2021 with his line blocking for the legendary Tom Brady at quarterback. Now, his big guys up front are protecting Baker Mayfield who has thrown for 10 touchdowns this season.

Take a look at this week’s Joe Gilbert Watch – our weekly look at Gilbert as he coaches in the NFL.