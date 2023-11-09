ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch takes us back to Tampa Bay.

This week, the Buccaneers host the Tennessee Titans with a 1 pm kickoff on CBS. Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Bucs, will look to help the team snap a four-game losing streak. Both teams share a (3-5) overall record.

The Horseheads native is currently in his fifth season with the team. Gilbert won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay in 2021 after over four decades in coaching at every level of college and then the NFL.

Through eight games this season, Tampa Bay is averaging 302.5 yards per game which is 21st in the NFL.