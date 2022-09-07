ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NFL season is set to begin and one of the Twin Tiers’ most accomplished coaches is ready for it all.

Horseheads native Joe Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, returns for his fourth season in Tampa. Two years ago, Gilbert and the Bucs won the Super Bowl but this season will bring plenty of new challenges to get back there.

For Gilbert, the offensive line will need an overhaul after three starters have moved on from Tampa Bay. That list includes Hobart College grad, Ali Marpet, who retired at the end of last season. The Bucs offensive line will once again aim to protect one of the greatest players in league history, quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers finished second in the league last year in both total offense and points per game. The franchise was second to Sunday night’s week one opponent.

Tampa Bay will open up the 2022 season at the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 8:20 pm. That game can be watched on WETM-TV NBC Sunday night. Make sure to watch our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch all season long throughout the NFL schedule.