ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NFL season is back and so is the pride of Horseheads.

Joe Gilbert, now entering his fifth year as the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be back coaching this weekend kicking off the season. The Bucs head on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at 1 pm on CBS.

Gilbert and the Bucs are looking for a bounce back year even after winning their division in the NFC South. A year ago, Tampa Bay went (8-9) and was bounced from the NFC Playoffs in the Wild Card round to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14. We preview Sunday’s game against the Vikings in our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch only on 18 Sports.

In other action this week, the New York Giants will host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm on WETM-TV NBC in their opener. Plus, the Buffalo Bills will battle the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm on ESPN.

NFL action will begin this Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions also on WETM-TV NBC. Kickoff is set for 8:20 pm ushering in the officially beginning of the 2023 NFL season.

Stay with 18 Sports all season long for coverage of all New York teams and Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert as the year moves forward.