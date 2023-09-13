ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Week two of the NFL season is here.

Last week, Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their opener on the road at the Minnesota Vikings 20-17. Now, they’re ready to win at home when the Chicago Bears come to Tampa Bay this Sunday at 1 pm on Fox.

Now in his fifth season as the Buccaneers’ head offensive line coach, Gilbert is looking to keep the big guys on the line sharp as the NFL season marches forward. Gilbert won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2021 serving as the hallmark of his coaching career which spans over four decades.

Tampa Bay (1-0) will try to stay unbeaten while the Bears (0-1) hope to earn their first victory on the year.