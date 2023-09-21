ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are off to strong start.

In week three of the NFL, Gilbert and the Bucs prepare for Monday Night Football when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:15 pm. Both teams are (2-0) kicking off the season with Tampa Bay beating the Chicago Bears last week 27-17. Philadelphia topped the Vikings 34-28 last Thursday.

Gilbert, who’s in his fifth season as the head offensive line coach with the Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl with the franchise a few years ago. Behind Gilbert’s big line up front, Tampa Bay has the 13th best total offense in the NFL racking up 339 yards per game in the first two weeks of the schedule.

Each week, we follow Gilbert and the team as they run through the NFL season on our Joe Gilbert Watch.