ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch is here.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is aiming for another special season in the sunshine state. The Horseheads native is now in his fifth season with the franchise and won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay in 2021.

This week, the Buccaneers (3-1) host the high-powered Detroit Lions (4-1). Kickoff is set for Sunday at 4:25 pm on Fox.

The Bucs are currently in first place in the NFC South and look to remain on top with another big win over Detroit.