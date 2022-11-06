AVONDALE, A.Z. (WETM) – A former winner at Watkins Glen International won his second Cup Series championship on Sunday.

Joey Logano won the final race of the season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. The 32-year-old won his second title in the past five seasons after winning his first Cup Series title in 2018. The driver of the the No. 22 Team Penske Ford won four races this season.

The other three drivers in the Championship 4 where Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. Chastain finished in third place, Bell finished in 10th, and Elliott finished in 28th.

Logano won the 2015 Cheez-It 355 at Watkins Glen International. The Team Penske driver is also a three-time winner at WGI in the Xfinity series and swept the weekend at The Glen in 2015.