ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ top professional golfer of all-time returned home.

Sindelar competed in the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pro-Am on Wednesday and had a much different outlook going into the big week in Endicott at En-Joie Golf Club. The 65-year-old will not play in the actual tournament due to his physical limitations. In recent years, Sindelar has battled arthritis and stiffness in his approach preventing him from playing the way he always has.

But, Sindelar was still beaming with excitement coming back to the place where he’s had great success. Sindelar won the B.C. Open at the course twice in 1985 and 1987 and had several great finishes on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. Joey helped promote the Pro-Am and the overall week.

“This is the several county fair for us around here in all of the greatest ways,” Sindelar said. “They’ve supported me and they actually talked me into it,” added Sindelar.

Looking back, organizers at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open didn’t have to do much convincing of their own with one of the all-time greats to be welcomed back for fans.

“My performance here, with two wins here and also several top-10’s here…it worked for me,” Sindelar said. Sindelar will be watching this week closely but is honored to be back at the course that, in many respects, made his career legendary.

“One of the things I like to say is that it’s very fun when you get to be inside the ropes.”