VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso.

Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona.

The Wolverines and Tomasso had a huge year on the gridiron this past season. Tomasso helped the Wolverines win their first sectional title since 2015. The quarterback threw for over 2,000 yards for the Wolverines this past fall and broke the Waverly school record held by Peyton Miller for career passing yards.