ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The journey on the ice for Elmira native Johnny Beecher continues.

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is in his first full season in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. The 6-3 center has four goals and seven assists in 36 games this season. 18 Sports caught up with Beecher in Utica on Saturday before a 4-1 win for Providence against the Comets.

The 2019 first-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins says he is getting used to the daily grind of being a pro hockey player. “I think overall my game is really starting to come along and figure out the pro style,” said Beecher.

Providence has one of the best records in the AHL at 27-9-7-2. The Bruins are tied for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Hersey Bears at 63 points with 27 games remaining. “Obviously our team has been doing phenomenal so that always helps. I’m happy where I’m at right now and looking forward to seeing where it ends,” said the Elmira native.

The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday at 7:05 p.m.