ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Day two of the Josh Palmer Clarion Inn Holiday Tournament kicked into high gear.

By the end of the day, a total of 14 games were completed through the course of two days at Elmira High School. Several area teams battled in their respective brackets and looked to advance even further in the tournament. Corning eighth grader Nolyn Proudfoot propelled the Hawks to a big win in their division.

Proudfoot connected on six three pointers for a total of 24 points in Corning’s 61-55 win over Starpoint. With the win, Corning advances to the finals Saturday at 5 pm against Troy.

Elmira Notre Dame got a huge performance from Jeremiah Parker. The senior guard scored 24 points as the Crusaders topped Ithaca in the first Palmer Tournament game of the day, 58-53. The Crusaders will next play Mansfield Saturday at 1:30 PM in the championship.

Full scoreboard from Thursday night’s action below.

Josh Palmer Clarion Inn Tournament

New Rochelle 69, Elmira 48 – National Division Quarterfinals

Mt. St. Michael 54, Horseheads 50 – National Division Quarterfinals

Corning 61, Starpoint 55 – Boys Regional Division 2 Semis

Troy 55, Seton Catholic 35 – Boys Regional Division 2 Semis

Elmira Notre Dame 58, Ithaca 53 – Boys Regional Division 1 Semis

High School Girls Basketball

Watkins Glen 60, South Seneca 24

Penn Yan 40, Haverling 35

