ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 24th Annual Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Classic kicked off Wednesday at Elmira High School.

For over two decades, the tournament brings in some of the best local and national teams for a special tournament to help raise money in the fight against cancer. Several local teams hit the hardwood in Elmira looking to advance in the tournament. As the the day progresses with several games in their respective divisions, 18 Sports will update you here on the final scores and stats from the first day of action.

Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Inn Scores

Ithaca 51, Edison 36 – Girls Regional Division Semis

Seton Catholic 46, Elmira Notre Dame 38 – Girls Regional Division Semis

St. Mary’s 65, Troy 53 – Girls Division Quarterfinals

Mansfield 73, Edison 38 – Boys Regional Division 1 Semis