ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The areas biggest holiday High School basketball tournament is back.

The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic tips off on Tuesday and runs through Friday with most of the games being played at Elmira High School. The tourney is being held for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The tournament has raised over one millions dollars to assist local cancer patients and their families. The four-day event has also featured multiple future NBA players. “That says a lot about the tournament. Four guys in the NBA who played in the Josh Palmer basketball tournament,” said Marty Chalk of The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame.

This year champions will be crowned in five different divisions.