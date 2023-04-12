BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Kenna Newman had a big performance earning a college lacrosse honor.

Newman, a senior attacker for Binghamton University women’s lacrosse, scored four goals and had seven assists in the Bearcats’ 19-7 win at Bryant College clinching a playoff spot. Those numbers earned Newman The Inside Lacrosse Player of The Week.

Newman’s 11 points is a new career-high in total points and assists. Last season, Newman scored for goals against UMBC and Quinnipiac matching Saturday’s total for Newman in that category.

This season, Newman has 19 goals and 28 assists for Binghamton (9-4, 4-0 AE). Kenna leads the team in points with 47 which is fifth in the conference. Newman’s 28 assists is second-best in The America East.

The Bearcats next host SUNY Albany (7-6, 3-0 AE) this Saturday at Noon on Senior Day. With a win, the Bearcats can clinch at least a share of the America East regular season title.